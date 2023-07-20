Arizona State Retirement System Buys 283 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CASY opened at $254.51 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.90 and a 12 month high of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.