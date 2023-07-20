Arizona State Retirement System Buys 388 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Middleby were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter worth $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 136.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby during the first quarter worth $21,366,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $122.33 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.97 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Middleby from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

