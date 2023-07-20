Arizona State Retirement System Buys 480 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,424,000 after buying an additional 106,593 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AGCO by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,260,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AGCO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,068,000 after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 13.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,054,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,869,000 after buying an additional 126,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO stock opened at $139.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $130.04. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.59.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.87. AGCO had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AGCO from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

