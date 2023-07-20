Arizona State Retirement System Buys 691 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in F5 during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $150.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.74. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,583.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total transaction of $25,222.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,572,480.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total value of $139,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,583.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,240 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of F5 from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.79.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

