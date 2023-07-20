Arizona State Retirement System Buys 748 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 5.0 %

IBKR opened at $81.97 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.42 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.52.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

