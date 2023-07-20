Arizona State Retirement System Buys 814 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.1 %

DCI opened at $62.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.17 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Scott J. Robinson sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $1,498,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,714.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

