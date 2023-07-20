Arizona State Retirement System Buys 858 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 882,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 11,359 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 27.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

NYSE:FNF opened at $38.32 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

