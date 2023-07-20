Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $71.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $66.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

