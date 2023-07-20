Arizona State Retirement System Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,022 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 5,060.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,731,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $83,445,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,873,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.47.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 387.11%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

