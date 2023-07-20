Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at $71,955,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.79.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

