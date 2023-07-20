Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ciena by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $173,638.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,558,978.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,173 shares of company stock worth $1,114,788 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

