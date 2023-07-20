Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after acquiring an additional 836,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Unum Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,749,000 after buying an additional 166,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,808,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,276,000 after buying an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,235,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM stock opened at $48.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $31.26 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.98.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,290.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Unum Group news, CAO Walter Lynn Rice, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $125,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,290.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 14,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $678,880.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

