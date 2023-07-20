Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in KBR by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $1,388,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $572,099,000.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $31,353.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $142,050.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,850,216.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,656 shares of company stock worth $7,565,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE KBR opened at $63.81 on Thursday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also

