Arizona State Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $533,093,000 after buying an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,862,000 after buying an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.76 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Sensata Technologies

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.