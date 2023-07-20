Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $29.66 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.64.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.