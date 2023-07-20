Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.7 %

COLD opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,650.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4,400.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.07.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

