Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Autoliv by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 0.2 %

Autoliv stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Autoliv had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Autoliv from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Activity

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $232,593.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,895,327.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.