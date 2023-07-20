Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.24 Million Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in BILL were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,438 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,309,000 after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BILL by 25.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after buying an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,308,000 after acquiring an additional 19,378 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

Insider Activity

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $901,735.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL Price Performance

BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

NYSE BILL opened at $132.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 1.93. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.