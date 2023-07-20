Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.27 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after purchasing an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after buying an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $27.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $4,142,298.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,013.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

