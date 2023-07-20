Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.29 Million Stake in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $2,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NNN REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 22.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 5.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 240,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NNN REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.19.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 43.64%. NNN REIT’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 114.58%.

NNN REIT Profile

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

