Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.10.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,964,097.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 45,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $1,927,224.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,850,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 129,691 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $5,912,612.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,136,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,964,097.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,870. 22.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

