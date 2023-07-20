Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.54 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,549,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after purchasing an additional 161,611 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $198.64 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.18 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -41.99%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

