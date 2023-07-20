Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Masimo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 3.7% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masimo Trading Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $112.28 on Thursday. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $168.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Masimo from $173.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Masimo

(Free Report)

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

Featured Articles

