Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $738,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $2,162,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 86.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 145,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 67,764 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 102.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter worth $697,000.

NYSE:AA opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.63.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business's revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on AA. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alcoa from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alcoa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

