Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,397 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 921 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 29,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $1,649,717.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $140,058.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 374,921 shares of company stock worth $26,430,103 over the last ninety days. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut Coinbase Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $110.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.37. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.55 and a twelve month high of $116.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $772.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 81.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

