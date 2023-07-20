Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,148 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 232.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $64.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.88. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.57.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger acquired 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Articles

