Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,193 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Black Knight by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Stock Down 0.5 %

Black Knight stock opened at $70.13 on Thursday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday.

Black Knight Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.