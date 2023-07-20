Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,249 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 69.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $77.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.71. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $97.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.71% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Roku from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roku from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $27,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $45,285.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,235.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,528 shares of company stock worth $986,830 in the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

