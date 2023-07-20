Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,648 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,339 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 633 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 23,723 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $135.46 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.36 and a 12-month high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.43.

In other news, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares in the company, valued at $347,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 9,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $1,122,360.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,139 shares of company stock worth $3,583,419 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

