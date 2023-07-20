Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 5,832 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Stock Down 1.0 %

DT opened at $54.05 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.08, a PEG ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthias Dollentz-Scharer sold 12,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $658,208.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,495.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $224,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

