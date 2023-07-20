Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Aramark by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

ARMK opened at $43.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.81%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aramark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

