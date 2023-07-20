Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,067,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at about $74,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,174,000 after acquiring an additional 474,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $82.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.04. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $84.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

