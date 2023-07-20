Arizona State Retirement System Raises Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Wolfspeed by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregg A. Lowe acquired 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,111,838.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $502,307.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,993.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WOLF stock opened at $67.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.33. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $125.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.54 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. Equities analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wolfspeed from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Wolfspeed from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.13.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

