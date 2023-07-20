Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Chesapeake Energy by 30.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 20,099 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $82.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.77.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

