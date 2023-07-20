Arizona State Retirement System Raises Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $154.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $111.84 and a one year high of $162.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRX. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

