Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Rollins were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Rollins from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $44.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,755,888.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

