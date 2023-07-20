Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 136,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,288,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,154,000 after acquiring an additional 800,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,435,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,467,000 after purchasing an additional 194,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $27.96.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 38.80% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $818.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -115.56%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

