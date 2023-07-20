Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.73.

Lear Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $149.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.52 and its 200 day moving average is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Lear’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.63%.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,291 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,541 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.