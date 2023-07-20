Arizona State Retirement System Raises Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $119.16 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.53. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ATR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.