Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.0 %

ARW opened at $143.70 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.38 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,908.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock worth $861,067. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

