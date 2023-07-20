Arizona State Retirement System Sells 116 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

EME stock opened at $191.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.11 and a 1-year high of $192.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,462 shares of company stock worth $10,334,368 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

