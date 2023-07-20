Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.39. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.77%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also

