Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $14.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.0% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,991,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $63,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.10.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.