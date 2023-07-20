Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATAKW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

