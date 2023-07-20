Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Short Interest Down 14.0% in June

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATAKW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05.
About Aurora Technology Acquisition
