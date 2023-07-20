Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.18. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 1,353,382 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Trading Up 6.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of C$93.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 0.38.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.