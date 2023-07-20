AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,001,550,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,104,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,886,000 after purchasing an additional 134,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,470,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,058,000 after purchasing an additional 186,057 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE AVB opened at $194.43 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.26.

Insider Transactions at AvalonBay Communities

In other news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 88,826 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

