Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM stock opened at $154.20 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $155.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $450.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Further Reading

