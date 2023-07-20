Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 804 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,823 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $54,256.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,165,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,325 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,125 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.10.

Amazon.com stock opened at $135.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 322.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.72. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $146.57.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

