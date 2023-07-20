Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,939 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,064 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,557 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,084 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,656 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Laurentian lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

