Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 7,500 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,540,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 4.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
SkyWater Technology Company Profile
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
