Bart L. Zibrowski Sells 7,500 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,540,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,367,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

SkyWater Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market cap of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 4.19. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The business had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 98.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

